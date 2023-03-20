Giants sign cornerback Leonard Johnson

Posted by Charean Williams on March 20, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT
Free agent cornerback Leonard Johnson worked out for the Giants earlier Monday, and they apparently liked what they saw.

The team now has signed Johnson to a three-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Johnson, who played at Duke, was projected as a possible late-round draft pick a year ago but tore an anterior cruciate ligament while training in the pre-draft process. No one signed him as he went through his rehab.

Johnson totaled 165 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions in his four years for the Blue Devils.

