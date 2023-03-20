Green Bay continues effort to host the NFL draft in 2025 or 2027

Getty Images

The Packers have been working to convince the NFL to bring the draft to Green Bay, and on Tuesday night the Green Bay City Council will vote on approving a pledge to the NFL to provide all the necessary infrastructure to have the draft in town.

Green Bay wants the draft in either 2025 or 2027 and has decided not to apply to host the 2026 draft because its energies that year will go toward hosting the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field. The 2023 draft will be in Kansas City and the 2024 draft will be in Detroit.

The league asks any city applying to host the draft to make a range of commitments relating to ensuring that the league has everything it needs to pull off the event, such as street closures and paying for police and emergency medical presence.

Green Bay is the league’s smallest market and may struggle to find enough hotel rooms for the huge influx of visitors that the NFL draft brings, but Packers President Mark Murphy has said he’s confident the team and the city have a viable plan and that the league will grant the draft to Green Bay.