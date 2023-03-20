Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship Game would have been different with healthy Brock Purdy

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2023, 8:56 AM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave joined the 49ers last week, but he was on the other side of the field when his new team played its final game of last season.

Hargrave played for the Eagles for the last seven seasons, so he was on hand for Philadelphia’s 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The outlook for that game changed early in the proceedings when Brock Purdy injured his elbow and then got even worse for the Niners when Josh Johnson was also injured.

During an appearance on KNBR, Hargrave said he believes things would have played out differently with better health for the 49ers quarterbacks.

“We kind of knew it was going to be different when all you can do is run the ball, when both quarterbacks go out, and you know exactly what you’re trying to do,” Hargrave said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Of course, it made it a lot easier for us. . . . Trust me, we’ve seen the film on Brock escaping. We knew it was going to be a challenge trying to get to him, so it would have been, definitely, a different game if he had stayed up.”

It’s unclear exactly when Purdy will be healthy enough to return to action, but the 49ers are hopeful that Hargrave’s addition will help ensure the team is strong enough to make another deep playoff run regardless of who is under center come the fall.

8 responses to "Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship Game would have been different with healthy Brock Purdy

  1. And the game before that would’ve been different if Pollard didn’t get hurt. But all that doesn’t matter because Pollard did get hurt. Purdy did get hurt. Players get hurt. Lots of ifs, ands,& buts. Move on

  2. It certainly would have been, and very possibly the 49ers going to the Super Bowl, and possibly even them winning it.

    I think the Eagles still had a bit of an edge with Hurts’s experience and the overall degree to which the team was in sync across the board, but the 49ers are tough all around and would have kept it close regardless, and close is enough for anything to happen.

  3. Well, yeah..what else is he supposed to say? The game absolutely would have been different. The outcome? Probably not… but the game would have been different.

  4. No it wouldn’t.

    The Eagles dominated that game, even before Purdy got hurt.
    Maybe the score is closer, thats about it.

  6. Yes and if the sun didn’t rise today it would be dark. You can’t make statements like this. DUMB. Purdy doesn’t move well, his receivers were covered in every play he was in the game including Kittles. What would the eagles do stop covering, stop rushing? The birds might miss Javon, but this is a dumb statement. You could say that about every failure in life. The niners defense never stopped the eagles offense until Philly threw in the towel as to not embarrass them. As far as I remember nobody on the defense of the niners was missing.

  7. No argument. A team usually has a better chance if they have a QB. I still can’t believe the 49ers signed Hargrave. The rich got richer. This guy is a beast. It’s going to be tough blocking everyone. If he and Bosa stay healthy, Bosa could rewrite the record books.

