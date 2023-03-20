Jordan Kunaszyk to re-sign with Browns

Getty Images

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk will be sticking with the Browns for the 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, Kunaszyk has agreed to re-sign with the team. It is a one-year deal for Kunaszyk in Cleveland.

Kunaszyk joined the Browns in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons in Washington. He was a regular on special teams while playing 11 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in his 15 appearances during the regular season.

Kunaszyk had 22 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed during his first season with the Browns. He had 14 tackles in the first three seasons of his NFL career, which began with the Panthers in the 2019 season.