Lions gain cap space by reworking Romeo Okwara’s contract

Getty Images

The Lions picked up some cap space by addressing defensive end Romeo Okwara‘s contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team reworked its deal with Okwara recently. His cap hit went from $14.5 million to $5.647 million as a result of the alteration to the deal.

Okwara is in the final year of his contract, although there is a void year in 2024 to spread out the remaining cap hit.

Okwara had 10 sacks for the Lions in 2020, but tore his Achilles in 2021 and has been limited to nine games over the last two seasons. He had 14 tackles and three sacks in those appearances and the Lions will be hoping for better health in 2023.