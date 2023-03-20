Mike Ford set to sign with the Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2023, 12:22 PM EDT
The Browns are set to add cornerback and special teamer Mike Ford to their roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns have agreed to sign Ford to a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million.

Ford spent last season with the Falcons and appeared in every one of their regular season games. Ford started two of those games and ended the season with 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

The 2022 season was Ford’s first in Atlanta. He spent his first three seasons with the Lions and played for the Broncos in 2021 before moving on to the Falcons.

