Mike Hughes visits Falcons

Getty Images

Free agent defensive back Mike Hughes visited the Falcons on Monday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Hughes, 26, spent last season with the Lions. He played 53 percent of the offensive snaps over 16 games, with six starts. He saw action on 563 defensive snaps and 100 on special teams.

Hughes totaled 51 tackles and one pass defensed in 2022.

The Vikings made him the 30th overall pick in 2018, and he spent three seasons in Minnesota. Hughes appeared in 24 games with seven starts.

He spent the 2021 season in Kansas City, playing 17 games with five starts.

In his career, Hughes has three interceptions, 20 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.