O.J. Howard visiting Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are taking a look at veteran tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard is visiting the Raiders today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Howard went to the Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He spent his first five seasons with the Bucs before signing a one-year contract with the Bills a year ago, then getting cut by the Bills just before the start of the regular season. He then signed with the Texans and played in 13 games with 10 starts.

Last year Howard had a career-low 10 catches, with 145 yards and two touchdowns.