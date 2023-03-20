Packers, Jets remain at impasse on Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2023, 1:17 PM EDT
New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven league. The deadline, from Green Bay’s perspective, is the start of the draft. From New York’s perspective, the deadline could be (or should be) as late as the start of training camp.

Really, between now and round one, what’s the one thing, if any, that would break the ice?

The Packers don’t have an owner, so there’s no one with sufficient authority to say, “Enough already.” The Jets have an owner who could say, “Enough already.” But why would he? There’s no external or internal pressure to get a deal done, especially since the deadline for renewing season tickets came and went last month — with a 20-percent bump over last year’s rate.

There could be some pressure from the league office to wrap this up, given that a TV schedule eventually needs to be finalized and released. But at this point it would be a shocker if Rodgers ends up not with the Jets. The only questions are when, and at what price?

There’s no price for waiting. Time is on the side of both teams. Urgency will force one side to do a lesser deal.

That said, there’s a chance that Jets owner Woody Johnson and Packers CEO Mark Murphy will cross paths next week at the league meetings in Arizona and work out their differences. There’s something about having people together in the same place, in a semi-relaxed setting.

That’s when the adults can transcend whatever petty bickering or vendettas have infected the situation and work something out.

They should. We all know the page is turning. It makes sense to officially close the book on Rodgers in Green Bay — and open it on Rodgers in New York.

7 responses to “Packers, Jets remain at impasse on Aaron Rodgers

  1. Jets should walk away. Overpaying for Rodgers is not a smart decision for them. If they get him they still need to pay his large contract. Taking that off the books for Green Bay should be enough to cancel out a first rounder.

    Jets should offer a 3rd round pick and leave it at that. Who else is going to offer more?

  2. Anything less than 2 #1’s, 2 #2’s, and Zach Wilson is unacceptable. If there is no deal by April 1st, demand they throw in a 2023 3rd round pick as well. LOL.

  3. Don’t know the How or When or Why but am fully expecting the NY J E T S to get absolutely the worst of it when all is said and done.

  4. For those who didn’t know, the author of this article is a notorious Viking fan who would love nothing better than to see the Packers get fleeced on this deal, getting as little as possible in return for Aaron Rodgers, even implying that the Packers’ number one priority should be what’s best for Rodgers instead of what’s best for the team.

    The Packers are not in a hurry. They don’t need to trade him if the Jets are going to make ridiculous lowball offers. He can stay in Green Bay and back up Jordan Love, and I would be just fine with that.

  5. Rodgers isn’t worth the headache which New York is finding out before even acquiring him.

  6. This is really funny to watch. Only the NY Jets could screw this up. Packers have ALL the cards here.

