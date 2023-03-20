Packers re-sign Corey Ballentine

Getty Images

The Packers have brought back one of their own.

Green Bay announced on Monday that the club has re-signed cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Ballentine joined the Packers in late September, initially signing to Green Bay’s practice squad. He was then signed to the active roster in November.

In eight games last season, Ballentine played 106 special teams snaps and 17 defensive snaps.

A Giants sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Ballentine has appeared in 40 games with four starts for the Giants, Lions, Jets, and Packers. Though Ballentine didn’t do it last year, he’s served as a kick returner averaging 23.8 yards per attempt.

The Packers also formally announced the return of safety Rudy Ford, whose one-year deal was reported on Friday.