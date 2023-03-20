Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed for less with Lions than he could have gotten from Eagles

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2023, 9:25 AM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

On Sunday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — one of the top available free agents this year — accepted a one-year contract with the Lions. Could Gardner-Johnson have remained with the Eagles?

Apparently, yes.

Here’s a tweet from Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia: “I’m told the Eagles did indeed make an offer at the start of free agency, but it wasn’t what C.J. wanted, and he turned it down, and by the time he realized he had misjudged the market, the Eagles had moved onto other priorities. So he signed for less with Detroit.”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer made a similar observation. The Eagles made a multi-year offer. Gardner-Johnson wanted more. The Eagles allocated their resources toward re-signing cornerback James Bradberry and working out a new deal with cornerback Darius Slay.

The Eagles will undoubtedly tiptoe around the situation. But, yes, this is what happens when a top free agent ends up taking a one-year deal. He passed on one or more multi-year offers when he expected more, one or more teams burned through their budgets on other players, and by the end of the first week of free agency, the money that previously was on the table is gone forever.

The Eagles might not be the only team that offered Gardner-Johnson more on a long-term deal than what he accepted from the Lions. Regardless, Gardner-Johnson is hardly the first, and hardly the last, to want more than the market would bear, and to eventually settle for something far less than he wanted on a one-year deal that gives him a chance to accept the best long-term offer a team will make in 2024.

7 responses to “Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed for less with Lions than he could have gotten from Eagles

  1. No Lamar, this doesn’t mean it’s better to have no agent.
    It means you need to have a good one so they make sure your unrealistic demands are tempered by reality.

  4. He’s the Jadeveon Clowney of defensive backs. Next season, 2024 that is, he will be playing for his 4th team in 4 years. They’re good, not great. They both exaggerate their value, and both have big mouths that could potentially embarrass an organization. Run. don’t walk, away from players like this.

  5. C.J. Gardner-Johnson needs a new agent… The Lions may be up and coming but that defense was really bad last season. Why not sign a one year with the Eagles and go into 2024 free agency with two good seasons under your belt? He left a great situation with the Eagles where you have bookends at the CB position that makes your job much easier. Wish him well… Eagles safeties currently under contract: Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace, and Andre Chachere. Blankenship has shown starting potential so he could very well be in the mix for a big role. They also have two first-round draft picks and there are a couple of good safeties to choose from.

