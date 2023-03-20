Report: Cardinals fire longtime head athletic trainer Tom Reed

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
The Arizona Cardinals will have a new G.M. and a new coaching staff in 2023. They’ll also have a new head athletic trainer.

Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet reports that the Cardinals have fired Tom Reed. He held the job for 15 seasons.

Odegard, who cites multiple unnamed sources, previously covered the Cardinals for the Cardinals.

While it’s not unusual for a new regime to make changes of this kind, Odegard reports that a “belief” exists in the building that Reed became “collateral damage” after the Bart Simpson-style grades the team received in the recently-released NFLPA players survey.

Reed and his staff received a B-plus in the survey, tied for 22nd place. The training-room amenities resulted in an F-minus for the Cardinals, which put them in a tie for last.

