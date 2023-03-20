Report: NFL owners nearing extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell

NFL owners are nearing completion of a multi-year contract extension with Commissioner Roger Goodell, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal is expected to be completed in time for owners to approve the deal at next week’s owners meetings in Phoenix.

Goodell’s current deal was set to expire in March 2024.

The owners voted 31-1 in October to authorize the league’s compensation committee to negotiate a new deal with Goodell. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was the lone dissenter.

In 2017, Jones also tried to block Goodell from getting a new deal, threatening litigation. Jones ultimately paid for legal fees incurred by the league in dealing with his threats.

This will be the fourth extension for the commissioner.

Goodell, 64, got the job in 2006, replacing Paul Tagliabue, who retired after nearly 17 years at the helm of the NFL.

