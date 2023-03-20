Scott Fitterer: Lamar Jackson is a great, expensive option, but we’re focused on the draft

Getty Images

The Panthers traded up from No. 9 overall to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to select a quarterback.

Carolina General Manager Scott Fitterer admitted as much during his Monday press conference, saying the Panthers “have conviction” about multiple QBs in the incoming rookie class.

But before executing the trade with Chicago, did Carolina consider pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson?

“Like anything, you always have a conversation,” Fitterer said Monday. “But we were looking… He’s a great option — a really expensive option. But we’re focused on more of the draft picks at this point.”

Because Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the quarterback is free to negotiate a contract with other teams as an offer sheet. The Ravens would be owed two first-round picks in return for Jackson if the team decided not to match the offer.

But there is a general belief that the Ravens are willing to match most contract proposals.

So, the Panthers traded up to make sure they’ll get a quarterback they like. And they will continue working toward figuring out who their next QB1 will be over the next month.