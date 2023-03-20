Scott Fitterer: Lamar Jackson is a great, expensive option, but we’re focused on the draft

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 20, 2023, 12:27 PM EDT
The Panthers traded up from No. 9 overall to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to select a quarterback.

Carolina General Manager Scott Fitterer admitted as much during his Monday press conference, saying the Panthers “have conviction” about multiple QBs in the incoming rookie class.

But before executing the trade with Chicago, did Carolina consider pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson?

“Like anything, you always have a conversation,” Fitterer said Monday. “But we were looking… He’s a great option — a really expensive option. But we’re focused on more of the draft picks at this point.”

Because Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the quarterback is free to negotiate a contract with other teams as an offer sheet. The Ravens would be owed two first-round picks in return for Jackson if the team decided not to match the offer.

But there is a general belief that the Ravens are willing to match most contract proposals.

So, the Panthers traded up to make sure they’ll get a quarterback they like. And they will continue working toward figuring out who their next QB1 will be over the next month.

  1. He’s not expensive, he’s in line with other qb’s compensation. Whether or not carolina is interested in him, Lamar is still the best available option for them and anyone else whose qb isn’t a former MVP

  2. At this point I’d be surprised if Jackson isn’t still in Baltimore this year. He may not play, but he’ll still be there. Just too expensive for a team to entertain hiring him. Also, the Ravens will likely match everything anyway.

  3. and you could probably write the same thing about the other teams who are not interested in Jackson. The guy and many in media seem to want to believe he’s on the same level as Mahomes and he’s not even in the same ballpark. I also think purposefully sitting out the playoffs to prove a point hurt his value immensely. The media downplayed it but the owners and coaches didn’t.

  4. I like Lamar…..I think he’s a good player and I root for him, but reality has to set in at some point, not everything is a conspiracy. The facts are the following: Has not performed in the playoffs, has been out injured the last two seasons. Did not finish last season due to injury. By all accounts, he quit on his team when given medical clearance, and refused to play with the playoffs on the line (note: I am not hating him for this, it is his decision, and his $$$$$$$$$$. He and the Ravens can figure it out.) And last but not least, he inexplicably refuses to hire an agent, or at the very least a contract attorney, to negotiate on his behalf. So why would anyone invest 200 plus million dollars on him?

  rockpiler says:
    He’s not expensive, he’s in line with other qb’s compensation. Whether or not carolina is interested in him, Lamar is still the best available option for them and anyone else whose qb isn’t a former MVP
    —————–
    The Texans and Panthers are definitely taking a QB. There are many teams that should stick with their QB.

    That being said, I would take Lamar over trading picks to GreenBay for Aaron(who will probably pay for 2 more years).

  8. I know why he’s dug in – it has nothing to do with Mahomes and everything to do with Watson – he sees himself and the league sees him as a superior player – why would a superior player play for less $$$? Would any of you work at a job for less money than a colleague who is universally regarded as inferior to you? I wouldn’t

  9. He said the key words, too expensive. I imagine he knows or has a really good idea what Lamar wants.

  10. Lame would be expensive at $1 for a guy whose only talent is diminishing with leg injuries. His lack of IQ makes his ability to become a QB an impossible task.

  11. Going to be very interesting to see what happens with Joey Burrow and the guarantees of his upcoming mega contract. Feels like that will be the next real litmus test.

  12. Even if he was a free agent it would be a dicey move to sign him, but to pay him a guaranteed $200 million or whatever and give up 2 #1 picks would doom your franchise for the next 5-10 years.

  13. The golden egg in the NFL is getting a rookie QB on a rookie contract and spending all the extra cash to surround him with talent (Burrow, Hurts, etc). Once payday comes (Lamar) and eats up about 25% of your cap the team has to cut corners somewhere. Not many Mahomes’ types that can still carry team regardless unless the QB doesn’t take the huge payday. So getting Lamar for a team that isn’t playoff/super bowl chance ready isn’t worth the cash + the 2 draft picks.
    Draft cheap QB, if it pays off you might hit pay dirt and get to a Super bowl, if not rinse and repeat after 4 or 5 years.

  jasongould04 says:
    March 20, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    I know why he’s dug in – it has nothing to do with Mahomes and everything to do with Watson – he sees himself and the league sees him as a superior player – why would a superior player play for less $$$? Would any of you work at a job for less money than a colleague who is universally regarded as inferior to you? I wouldn’t

    ——————————————————————————————

    This is sort of like saying, I won’t accept anything less for my house than what my neighbor got a year ago (when house prices were higher). You (and your house) are worth what someone else is willing to pay. The Browns aren’t in the market for a QB and no other teams are dumb enough to give Jackson that contract plus two first round draft picks.

  15. He is being used – some would say sacrificed – by NFLPA to make a point for fully guaranteed contracts for everyone.

    He is all about the Benjamins but not sophisticated enough to understand he is pizzing away tens, if not more, millions with his approach.

  16. He REALLY needs an agent. He’s losing so much money now and in the future. I think the Ravens are his best option but maybe they have moved on. We’ll see what happens.

  17. Why does everyone assume the Ravens will match any offer? I’d take the two 1’s. If you add the Raven’s first round pick you can probably get any qb in the draft for a good $200m savings over 5 years. That’s a no brainer!

  18. It is NOT collusion for owners to determine on their own not to want to deal with Lamar Jackson. He is injury prone, wants far too much money guaranteed (reportedly), is hard to reach when you want to talk with him and is so sure he is right that you can’t negotiate with him. What a headache…I think teams are smart to pass on that headache. An intelligent decision is not collusion.

  smalltownqb says:
    March 20, 2023 at 12:59 pm
    Going to be very interesting to see what happens with Joey Burrow and the guarantees of his upcoming mega contract. Feels like that will be the next real litmus test.

    150Rate This
    ————————————————————————————–
    Burrow has already won more playoff games than Lamar will ever win even in his wildest dreams.

  20. Here’s some fun collusion. Ravens get another team to offer Lamar a contract similar to what they offered initially. They match the offer so does Lamar have to accept it?

  21. Teams are figuring out that allocating 20+% of your cap to one player is a recipe for losing, unless that one player is Pat Mahomes.

  22. Lamar is a great player, a difference maker – but with a salary cap teams have to consider the entire roster that can be built and any one piece that takes up this percentage is a risk to the cap balance. it’s just a business decision that he hopes someone will make, it’s not a “he deserves it because player x got more”.

  23. He’s not expensive, he’s in line with other qb’s compensation
    —-
    He meant the two first rounders. That’s a lot to give up for a guy who hasn’t won much, is hurt a lot, and has questionable pocket presence.

  24. Exactly right. Jackson’s free agency is a farce. The Ravens will match just about any offer. That’s why teams are not wasting their time to try and wrestle him away. It’s not that teams don’t like Jackson. It’s expensive and a futile exercise. Move on.

  rockpiler says:
    March 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    He’s not expensive, he’s in line with other qb’s compensation. Whether or not carolina is interested in him, Lamar is still the best available option for them and anyone else whose qb isn’t a former MVP
    ————–

    Really? He’s better than Burrow? Better than Allen? Better than Hurts? So any team that doesn’t have Rodgers or Mahomes under contract is foolish not to dump their current guy, take the dead cap hit, give up the draft picks, and pay Jackson?

  26. Completely agree with doctordetriot. Ravens have to be praying some moron will sign him and cough up two first rounders. But the problem is, the Ravens D is built to win now so it’s a double edge sword. Get the two picks but now you’re rebuilding your offense around a new skill set and waste the D they’ve built.

