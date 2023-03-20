Scott Fitterer: Panthers “have conviction” on top QBs, still going through process

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
The Panthers now have the top pick in the NFL Draft and the guy who swung the deal to get them to that spot says the team has not settled on a choice.

General Manager Scott Fitterer had his first press conference on Monday since trading wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks to Chicago to move up to the No. 1 overall. He said the team tried to avoid including Moore in the deal, but the team did what it had to do because they “wanted to get ourselves in a position to get a quarterback.”

When a team makes a move like that, there’s generally a player they have targeted but Fitterer insists that the Panthers have not made up their mind on which prospect they will be selecting next month. Fitterer said that the Panthers “have conviction” about multiple quarterbacks in this year’s class and are “still going through the process” of making their choice.

During the press conference, Fitterer was asked about head coach Frank Reich‘s history with taller quarterbacks and whether that means Bryce Young is out of the mix to be the pick in April. Fitterer said that Reich has not ruled out any player because of his height and it seems likely that the team will try to continue shielding their intentions for the pick as long as possible.

9 responses to “Scott Fitterer: Panthers “have conviction” on top QBs, still going through process

  1. If anyone thinks they traded up without knowing who they are taking is just plain gullible. They will make a show of it but they know exactly who they are taking.

  2. The Panthers know who they will take at #1, but it would be foolish for them to announce that ahead of time. Why should the Panthers help the other teams by telling them who they will choose?

  4. Yes, yes. We are all buying the Panthers traded their future to get up to #1 to select… no particular QB.

    I’m sure it will take 18 days of long hours and hard work to determine which QB they’ll take. /s

  5. Panther’s, PLEASE screw this up and pick Bryce Young! Leave C.J Stroud for my Texan’s at #2!

  6. You don’t trade away the world for the #1 pick unless you already have your Trey Lance in mind.

  7. What that means is they have all the QBs in the draft ranked. And their ranking may change as the draft approaches..

