Sean Murphy-Bunting signs with Titans

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting won’t be taking any more free agent visits.

Murphy-Bunting visited with the Titans on Monday and his meeting with the team ended with a contract. Murphy-Bunting hinted at an agreement and multiple reports indicate that he’s signing a one-year deal with the AFC South team.

Murphy-Bunting was a Bucs second-round pick in 2019 and started 36 of the 53 regular season games he played with Tampa. He had 188 tackles, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown in those appearances.

Murphy-Bunting also had three interceptions during the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl LV title and he had 29 tackles in six total postseason appearances.