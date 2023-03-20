Texans sign Dalton Schultz

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Free agent tight end Dalton Schultz is heading to Houston.

Schultz and the Texans have agreed to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth “up to $9 million,” which usually means he’s going to make less than that unless he hits a lot of unlikely to be earned incentives.

The 26-year-old Schultz was a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Cowboys and has played his entire career in Dallas. Last year Schultz played on the one-year, $10.931 million franchise tag, but this year he’s taking a pay cut after failing to find any team willing to pay him that kind of money.

Last season Schultz started 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Texans sign Dalton Schultz

  1. Dalton has been Dakota’s blanket. Dakota is now going to be useless without his escape guy.

  2. Dallas had nothing at position last year behind Shultz, they’re better stocked now and don’t have to overpay for a one trick pony

  3. Texans now have 1 quality receiver (at any position) on the roster. That new QB is liable to take a page from the ’60s and move to Canada to avoid going to Houston.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.