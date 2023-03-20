Will Odell Beckham, Jr. do a one-year deal?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2023, 10:02 AM EDT
As evidenced by the contract accepted by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, we’re firmly into the one-year deal phase of free agency. For one high-profile free agent who actually has been available to any team for more than a year now, the question becomes whether he will eventually accept a one-year deal.

And, if so, what the value of it will be.

Receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. has yet to get an offer he can’t or won’t refuse. He suggested on Saturday that he has received one or more offers in the range of $4 million. He made it clear he’s not interested in that.

So what will attract his interest? Will it take $10 million? How about $15 million? Even though OBJ has bristled at the notion he’s looking for $20 million, that’s the number that continues to make the rounds. (Indeed, we’ve heard that he has specifically cited that number when recently speaking to a player who could potentially be his next quarterback.)

Why wouldn’t Beckham want $20 million per year? Why wouldn’t he think he deserves it?

Look at this way. Does OBJ believe he’s a top 15 receiver in the NFL? If he does, then he also presumably wants $20 million per year — since the 15th highest-paid receiver (Brandin Cooks) has a deal with an average payout of $19.882 million.

In a three-way tie at No. 12 are Amari Cooper, Mike Williams, and Chris Godwin, who are getting $20 million each.

At his best, Beckham arguably is as good or better than those players. He simply needs to re-establish himself. He shouldn’t have to, but unfortunately he has to.

After two torn ACLs, the 30-year-old receiver who seemed to be on the brink of winning the Super Bowl LVI MVP award can’t just show up and say, “Pay me for what I’ve done.” Teams pay for what they expect a guy to do. At this point, no one knows what to expect from Beckham.

His best play would be to do a one-year deal that gives him a fair salary plus extra money for playing time and production. While tying too much money to catches could create consternation if the ball isn’t coming his way, he should expect to be paid much more than $4 million if he plays and plays well.

The other alternative would be to sign a one-year deal in multi-year deal clothing. That way, OBJ’s agents can send out the group text to reporters who will race to Twitter to regurgitate the trumped-up numbers without scrutiny, creating the impression that the contract is worth much more than it is.

Regardless, his best play would be to do a one-year deal (actual or de facto) for 2023, and to hope his performance unlocks something more significant for 2024 and beyond.

Timing also becomes critical. He could do something now, or he could wait for teams that don’t address their needs at receiver in the draft. Or maybe he could wait to see if someone gets injured during the offseason program.

At some point, the waiting needs to end. Beckham needs to do a deal, join a team, and re-establish himself. While he may not like the best offer he’ll be getting now, it will never be better later if he doesn’t come back and play now.

20 responses to “Will Odell Beckham, Jr. do a one-year deal?

  5. Perhaps OBJ knows it’s over and he needs to get as much as possible before he steps on the field and teams see he can’t do it anymore. If he takes a one year prove it deal but can’t prove it, then what?

  7. Injuries and attitude have put OBJ in a very precarious situation at this point in his career.

  8. “Collusion” is quickly becoming the new catch-phrase in the NFL. Could it be that teams just don’t want to risk giving a 30+ year old WR coming off a major injury a lot of guaranteed money? Like the article said “at his best” he was better than guys like Cooper, Williams, Cooks and Goodwin. But he’s not at his best, he’s older than all of those guys AND he’s coming off a major injury. That’s not collusion. That’s common sense.
    I think he’d be wise to take an incentive laden 1-year prove-it deal to reestablish his worth.

  10. Surely it is worth a team taking a punt on OBJ?
    Best case he gets back to where he was for the Rams in their Superbowl game, worst case he he a better than average receiver
    Either way he is a known quantity that can only make your team better and sell tickets, shirts etc….
    It’s a no brainer for me

  11. His idiotic antics just like Rodgers have left precious few teams interested in dealing with the drama and baggage both of these drama queens bring with them.

  12. Would love to see receivers not be able to wear the stick-em gloves .. that will show who has hands…

  13. Perhaps the GM’s saw the way he acted on the plane and realized they need more not fewer character guys. Calling the older man ugly all because he dared call him out for not putting his seat belt on showing the world he doesn’t get it.

  14. Will OBJ ever play again?? The more you over value yourself…. The less chance you can live up to the expectations of others.

  15. “He shouldn’t have to, but unfortunately he has to.”

    Disagree strongly with this. When you have had multiple surgeries and are coming off a two year stretch in which you hardly played (though he looked good when he DID play) you don’t get to be paid according to your former reputation as a top guy. He should sign a $4M prove it deal with a playoff team if he can still get one

  17. He shouldn’t have to re-establish himself?? In his entire career, OBJ has only had a single season in which he’s started every game. And the best ability is availability. Give him a base salary 1-year at 4 million with 16 million in incentives all tied to starting every game. If he only starts 15 games, he should only get 4 million. If he starts every game, then sure, give him his payday. It’s a safe bet for the team he lands with that OBJ won’t play every game.

  19. This is a what have you done for me lately league, he is busted up and getting old. he ain’t worth anything over 8 million

  20. One would surmise that his workout wasn’t that good probably from the ACL’s that he has lost his quickness and burst which were his only above average traits (sticky gloves make it a lot easier to catch balls these days) and simply he is not worth a deal except for a one year very low pay with almost nothing guaranteed prove it type deal. Probably past the one-year prove it deal to when someone gets injured in camp type, ie desperation, type deal.

