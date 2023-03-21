Austin Ekeler: I am so underpaid right now, I’m relentlessly pursuing a long-term contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2023, 8:12 AM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Chargers have given running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, and he’s making no secret that he wants some team to pay him what he thinks he’s worth.

Ekeler said on Chris Long’s Greenlight podcast that he has nothing against anyone with the Chargers, but he wouldn’t want to stay there unless he’s going to get paid what he thinks he’s worth, and he’s not going to top seeking the contract he wants.

“I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team, I am relentlessly pursuing this,” Ekeler said. “I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long-term. I’m at the peak of my game, I’m going to score you another 20 touchdowns. As long as I’m healthy I’m going to score 20 touchdowns, I’m going to have 1,600 all-purpose yards. I’m getting half my value of what I can be getting. So I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me.”

So far, Ekeler has been the one doing the pursuing, and no team has been identified as eager to both give Ekeler the contract he wants and give the Chargers the trade compensation they want. Ekeler has one more year on his current contract and acknowledged that he’s obligated to play for the Chargers if nothing gets done, but he wants to get something done soon.

9 responses to “Austin Ekeler: I am so underpaid right now, I’m relentlessly pursuing a long-term contract

  3. talk to public school teachers and ask them if they think you are underpaid… i get it though, from a football ONLY perspective, he is underpaid. there are people who do nothing to help the team win that get paid more= mostly wr’s who touch the ball 5-10 times a game and get more than double- back up qb’s raking in 12 mil per… unfortunatley for him rb’s, no matter how good, have a short shelf life and i doubt anyone will give him more than 3 or 4 years

  4. If he wants to make $18-20m a year, then he needs to switch to WR or left OT. RB’s just don’t make that much.

  5. Pay the man. And get a real #2 back to complement him. Chargered get a new OC and then let their most versatile player go over a few million? Typical Chargers Chargering. This from a 50 year dan in San Diego who has experienced the entire Spanos regime. Cheap + stupid

  9. Ekeler is good no doubt, but teams (not named Cowboys and Giants) just aren’t paying RB’s big money anymore.

