Ben Roethlisberger claims he was in discussions with 49ers during 2022 season

Tom Brady almost had company in the unretired quarterback category last year.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told Mark Madden of 105.9 The X on Tuesday that Roethlisberger was in conversations with the 49ers during the 2022 season.

The 49ers lost starter Trey Lance in Week Two. Later in the year, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury. In lieu of adding a veteran, the 49ers relied on rookie Brock Purdy.

“They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest,” Roethlisberger told Madden, via SteelersNow.com. “I had discussions. . . . I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold.”

It would have made for an interesting stretch run, if Roethlisberger had played well and stayed healthy. But for Brock Purdy’s elbow injury early in the NFC Championship, the 49ers may have landed in the Super Bowl.

  1. Anybody with a heart beat was in talks with the 49ers. Dan Marino can confirm that!!

  2. I’ll take him in D.C. right now! I can’t stand the QB situation here and that our fans crown the likes of Heinele and Howell! Makes me sick! And no, I’m not betting of Brissett, either!

  3. Whatever. more like you couldn’t make it up the steps without being out of breath.

  4. Yeah, that’s exactly what that QB grinding offense needs: a statue for a QB.

  7. The discussion was ‘do you need any help?’ and the response was ‘we’re good’.

  8. The discussion went like this:

    Ben: Hi John, this is Ben?
    JL: Who?
    Ben: You know, Ben Roethlisberger.
    JL: Roth-who?
    Ben: Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback. R-o-e-t-h- ah, forget it. <>
    JL: Yeah, good discussion Ben.

  9. As a 9ER fan, Phillip Rivers and now Roethlisberger are both saying they talked to the 9ERS.

    Honestly I wouldn’t put it past Lynch or Shanahan they’re both extremely competitive and when you have a roster built to win now, you’d be foolish not to exhaust every option possible.
    I’m actually happy as a fan they explore any option possible to WIN. That’s all you can ask as a fan

    Tom Brady is officially on line #1

  10. John Brodie,Joe Montana,Steve Young,Steve Bono,Steve DeBergJeff Garcia snd Elvis Grbac all got calls,too.

  11. Thanks for the “breaking news” Ben. Is it fun to see your self-generated news make a minor headline again?

  13. I’m I lifelong Steeler fan since 1969 and I just gotta say, let the ego go Ben. It’s over, you are retired. Enjoy it and your family.

  15. Nobody remember his last playoff game flailing against the Chiefs? He had his time as QB1 in Pittsburgh and got a championship. Now it’s over. Ben was at least 5 years past his prime when he finally hung up the cleats.

  17. I think Ben misses the days when people would have a reason to talk about him.

  18. Someone tell Uncle Rico he actually cannot throw a football over them mountains.

  20. “At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold.””

    Exactly. He knew the 49ers had nothing compared to the black and gold.

