Broncos withdraw tender to Corliss Waitman after signing Riley Dixon

The Broncos signed punter Riley Dixon to a two-year deal Tuesday, prompting them to withdraw their tender to punter Corliss Waitman.

Waitman was an exclusive rights free agent with a $940,000 tender.

He averaged 46.6 yards per kick while leading the league with 96 punts last season.

That was Waitman’s first full year.

He punted in two games for the Steelers in 2021.

Dixon returns to Denver, which drafted him in the seventh round in 2016. He averaged a career-high 48.4 yards per punt last season with the Rams, and his net average of 41.7 yards per punt was the second-best mark of his career.