Browns sign Matthew Adams

The Browns have added a player who should be a significant special teams contributor.

Cleveland has signed linebacker Matthew Adams, the team announced on Tuesday.

Adams appeared in 10 games with three starts for the Bears last season, recording 26 total tackles with two for loss. He also had a forced fumble.

But this is a signing that may have been influenced by new assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Adams was a Colts seventh-round pick in 2018 and spent his first four seasons with Indianapolis as a heavy special teams contributor when Ventrone was the unit’s coordinator.

In all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021, he played 79 percent of the special teams snaps, recording 10 total tackles.

The Browns also formally announced the signing of cornerback Mike Ford, whose agreement with Cleveland was reported on Monday.