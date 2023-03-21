Colts haven’t ruled out a run at Lamar Jackson

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens
The team that secretly absconded from Baltimore nearly 39 years ago to the day could be, in theory, days a way from publicly trying to pilfer Baltimore’s current quarterback.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports that the Colts haven’t ruled out a pursuit of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is limited by the non-exclusive franchise tag, which the Ravens applied two weeks ago to the 2019 NFL MVP.

2019. That’s the year the Colts were thrown into a tailspin by the sudden and unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck. The Colts still haven’t fully recovered.

Although a run at Jackson remain possible for the Colts, the team “has not taken any substantive steps regarding Jackson,” per Holder.  According to the report, “team sources have expressed skepticism” about an attempt to woo Jackson.

It’s a delicate situation. Jackson has wanted a fully-guaranteed contract. There are recent indications that maybe he doesn’t want every dollar to be fully-guaranteed at signing. If so, he still wants a significant amount to be fully-guaranteed at signing, possibly $200 million or more.

Then there’s the possibility that the Ravens will simply match the terms of whatever offer sheet the Colts may persuade Jackson to sign. Or, if the Ravens don’t match, the Colts would be surrendering the very valuable fourth overall selection in the draft.

Of course, the Colts could also wait until after the draft, giving up their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks if the Ravens don’t match. That strategy would likely make the Ravens more determined to match, however.

The situation has plenty of factors to consider. In the end, the Colts may prefer starting from scratch with a rookie who would become the team’s long-term franchise quarterback — like Peyton Manning was and like Luck was supposed to be.

But every rookie quarterback is unproven. Lamar has shown what he can do. Which is why any team without a short-list, top-five franchise quarterback should at least be thinking about it.

24 responses to "Colts haven't ruled out a run at Lamar Jackson

  1. Love the guy but isn’t the reluctance to sign him based on the fates of all the great running quarterbacks before him?

  2. If the Colts were interested in Lamar’s skillset at QB they could get Anthony Richardson with the 4th pick or probably trade back and still get him later.

    0% chance the Colts sign Lamar regardless of the media desperate to create interest for him.

  4. Irsay has to say this because his made the NFL mad for calling out awful Dan Snyder, and said what we all think. So now he is covering for the behind closed doors agrement not to go after him, let alone give him the cash he wants.

  5. SO the Browns should sign him?We for sure dont have a top 5 guy here, no matter how much rust he knocks off.

  6. Yes. Lamar has shown what he can do. And what he can’t do. He’s a great player when he’s healthy. He’s an offensive magician as long as he can run. What he can’t seem to do is play a full season, lead his team to playoff success, or move the ball downfield when defenses contain the run. I don’t see how any team that’s not the Cleveland Browns would give up 2 1st rounders plus a guaranteed contract of any significant length for him. It isn’t fair, but teams pay for future expectations, not past performance.

  7. Maybe the Colts should negotiate with his momma and “his agent”, DeMaurice F. Smith. I am sure the negotiations will go something like this: “We want a fully guaranteed contract for Lamar to exceed Deshaun Watson by a dollar. We will not accept anything less.” The Colts will of course say: “That is not good business. We can’t put 250 Million dollars in an escrow account and assume all the risk in addition to giving the Ravens 2 first round picks.” Then DeMaurice will say: “Oh well! My client will not play for a penny less than our demanded amount.” The Colts will draft a QB and move on. Lamar will have no other suitors and will probably sit out this year and maybe next year. The Ravens will draft a QB and sign a veteran and move on. Lamar’s skill set will diminish and he will end up without a contract. He will have to sign as a free agent 2 years from now at a Vet minimum with an incentive filled contract.
    Turning down generational wealth because of the NFLPA is using you as a pawn will come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. I just can’t imagine growing up poor and you get the Ravens lucrative offer and you say: I’m good… It is unfathomable to anyone with a resemblance of common sense .

  8. Im still waiting on Dan snyder to throw out a 300 mill fully guaranteed contract just to make all the owners mad. Just hope bengals get burrow under contract first.

  9. “Lamar has shown what he can do”

    Quit on his team?
    Scramble?
    Milk an injury?

  10. Well it’s either make a “run” at him or “pass’. Everyone knows he can’t pass.

  11. I think the Colts are cursed, as far as the QB position goes. Acquiring Lamar would be a smart move for them, but They won’t figure it out.

  12. I wouldn’t trade two first rounders for a limited passer who was hurt the past two years. His running will only take you so far. In the playoffs he will have to pass and his results there aren’t good.

  13. Lamar’s best and only option is to get the best deal he can from the Ravens. No team is giving up 2 first round picks and a fully guaranteed contract. Or he could sign the tag and add millions to the 60 plus he’s already lost by not signing two years ago.

  14. Trade with Arizona to get to 3 to guarantee you Young, Stroud, or Richardson. I think Levis will be a bust.

  15. Irsay isn’t crazy enough to get caught colluding. Sure he’s crazy enough to get caught with a briefcase of prescription medication, but not collusion.

  16. As an AFC South fan (Jags), I would love to see him go to the Colts. I’d hope for an early season game to watch him and Jacksonville, then see him get hurt around week 8 and be out for the season.. next would be the destruction of the Colts cap and loss of key draft picks and a deserved trip to the AFC cellar for several years.

  18. I’m a colts fan. I’d gamble on him if it wasn’t for his playing time. Cam Newton was an unstoppable beast when at his best, but he fell off the map when he couldn’t run anymore. Lamar is gonna end up the same.

  20. Anthony Richardson has nothing in common with Lamar Jackson. people who say that are buffoons. One was a Heisman trophy winner and has performed at a high level in the NFL. Anthony Richardson has won six games in his college career and can’t hit the broad side of a barn. They also aren’t similar in body physique. It’s an insult like if you said the guy who won the college playoff could step into the league and switch out with Tom Brady. This actually makes sense since their HC was reportedly the guy who got Hurts going in Philly after he took over play calling. I’m skeptical that Baltimore won’t match whatever the deal is though.

  21. Patriots better get pursuing Jackson or risk falling even further behind the AFC arms race. “Slingshot” Jones just doesn’t have the juice and Belichick is sub .500 without top 5 QBing.

  23. Good lord….. how does every outlet get this wrong. The 2 first round picks do not start until 2024….. so they’d be giving up their 2024 and 2025 picks, not this year at #4.

