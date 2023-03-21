Cowboys moving Isaac Alarcón to defensive tackle

Getty Images

The Cowboys are moving Isaac Alarcón from the offensive line to defensive tackle. He has worked at both guard and tackle as he developed his football skills the past three seasons as part of the NFL International Pathway Program.

Alarcón had limited football experience in Mexico before joining the Cowboys.

He has never played defense except on the scout team, which gave the team the idea to move him.

“Issac is a big strong and athletic player and has physical skill set to play offensive line or defensive line,” Will McClay, the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel, told Nick Eatman of the team website. “He did some things on scout team defense toward the end of the season that opened defensive coaches eyes to give him a serious look on defense. His time working with OL will also give him an understanding about what they are trying to do to him on defense.”

Alarcón no longer is eligible for any roster exemption, so he will have to show potential at the position to stick past training camp.

The Cowboys currently have Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston at defensive tackle.