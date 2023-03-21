Cowboys sign Chuma Edoga

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 21, 2023, 12:17 PM EDT
The Cowboys have added some depth to their offensive line.

Dallas has signed Chuma Edoga to a one-year deal, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Edoga, a Jets third-round pick in the 2019 draft, has appeared in 24 games with 13 starts. He started eight games as a rookie before playing 11 games with four starts in 2020.

New York waived Edoga last August and he was claimed by Atlanta. He appeared in a pair of games with one start for the Falcons in 2022, playing 55 offensive snaps.

Edoga took a free-agent visit with the Cowboys on Monday.

