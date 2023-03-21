Cowboys to re-sign Dante Fowler

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 21, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive player.

Dallas is re-signing edge rusher Dante Fowler to a one-year deal, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Fowler, who turns 29 in August, appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Cowboys last year, recording 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. He also had two forced fumbles and two passes defensed, playing 30 percent of Dallas’ defensive snaps.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Fowler spent his first three-plus seasons with the Jaguars before he was traded to the Rams midway through the 2018 season. He posted a career-high 11.5 sacks for Los Angeles in 2019 before signing a multi-year deal with the Falcons before the 2020 season.

Fowler recorded 7.5 sacks in 28 games for Atlanta and was released in Feb. 2022.

In 108 career games with 40 starts, Fowler has posted 41.0 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, 68 QB hits, 12 forced fumbles, and 16 passes defensed.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Cowboys to re-sign Dante Fowler

  3. I think this a good signing for the cowboys. He’s depth piece and a pass rush package.
    But DL otherwise lacks the size to hold up against the run. Guys like Parsons will get worn out

  4. Donald set both Fowler & Floyd up for their contracts, average NFL players without Donald.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.