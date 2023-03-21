Eagles agree to one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 21, 2023, 11:24 AM EDT
Philadelphia has added a linebacker.

The Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow, according to multiple reports.

Morrow spent the 2022 season with the Bears, starting all 17 games for the club. He recorded a career-high 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. He also had a pair of passes defensed and an interception.

Morrow was on the field for every one of Chicago’s defensive snaps last year.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Morrow spent his first five seasons with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas. He missed the 2021 season due to injury.

Morrow has played 79 games with 46 starts, recording 4.0 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and three interceptions.

3 responses to “Eagles agree to one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow

  1. The Eagles are addressing their free agent, losses, and putting themselves in position to draft the best possible player. I like it!

  2. Basically the Bears and the Eagles swapped LBs. The Bears made the necessary moves to tank so what is amusing is the Eagles fans think this is addressing their free agent losses.

  3. At 6 feet 216 lbs this guy should be given a yellow jersey bc he will be nothing more that a speed bump in the run defense.

