Falcons plan to host Calais Campbell for free-agent visit

After getting Eddie Goldman back, the Falcons may be making another significant addition to their defensive line.

The Falcons plan to host veteran Calais Campbell for a free-agent visit this week, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Campbell has spent the last three seasons for Baltimore and is looking to play his 16th NFL season. In 14 games last year, Campbell recorded 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 games.

A second-round pick in 2008, Campbell spent his first nine seasons with the Cardinals before spending his next three with the Jaguars.

Campbell, who turns 37 in September, has appeared in 227 games with 208 starts. His next sack will be his 100th, as he recorded 56.5 with the Cardinals, 31.5 with Jacksonville, and 11.0 with Baltimore.

While the Ravens released Campbell, Garafolo reports the club has left the door open for his return. But that may not happen if Campbell can come to a deal with Atlanta.