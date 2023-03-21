Giants agree to deal with Bobby McCain

Posted by Charean Williams on March 21, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT
The Giants have agreed to terms with safety Bobby McCain.

The team was in need of safety help after Julian Love signed with the Seahawks.

The Commanders cut McCain on Feb. 27, saving $4.42 million.

McCain, 29, has played eight years in the NFL, including six with Miami after they made him a fifth-round selection in 2015. He spent the past two years with Washington.

In 121 career games, McCain has 393 tackles, 11 interceptions, four sacks, 44 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

McCain has not missed a game the past three seasons.

