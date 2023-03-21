Isaiah McKenzie to sign with Colts

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 21, 2023, 1:16 PM EDT
Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Isaiah McKenzie to find a new home.

McKenzie is signing with the Colts, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors.

The Bills released McKenzie on Friday, avoiding paying him a roster bonus and saving just over $2.7 million against the cap.

A Broncos fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, McKenzie joined the Bills when Denver waived him in November 2018. Last season was his most productive as a receiver, as he caught 42 passes for 423 yards with four touchdowns. He had 30 catches for 282 yards with five TDs back in 2020 but caught just 20 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown in 2021.

In 80 games with 26 starts, McKenzie has 141 receptions for 1,345 yards with 11 touchdowns. He also has 230 yards rushing on 47 carries with four TDs. He’s also averaged 8.9 yards on 58 punt returns and 22.2 yards on 50 kick returns in his career.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Isaiah McKenzie to sign with Colts

  1. Poor guy, Lil Dirty deserves better than screw-loose-Irsay. I figured Daboll would sweep him off his feet to Jet Sweep for the G Men in Jersey, but I’m happy he’s landed somewhere because he was solid for Buffalo and didnt deserve the dog house treatment he got from McDermott.

  2. Dog house? When it counted, McKenzie couldn’t catch a cold. He had his opportunity and couldn’t succeed.

  3. He had his chance to shine and never really took his game to another level. Still hope he does well except against the Bills.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.