Marcus Davenport officially signed Vikings contract on Monday

The drama is over. If there ever was any, there isn’t now.

Per a Vikings representative, former Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport signed his one-year contract with Minnesota on Monday. It has been submitted to the league. It should appear on the official transactions report today.

It would have been done sooner, but Davenport is traveling with his family. He returns from the trip tomorrow, and the Vikings play to introduce him on Thursday.

So there it is. Davenport is a Viking, at least for 2023. He’ll make at least $10 million, with another $1 million tied to participation in offseason workouts and another $2 million attached to per-game roster bonuses.