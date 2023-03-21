Mark Murphy says he’s “sworn to secrecy” on Aaron Rodgers

Ten days after Packers CEO Mark Murphy made it clear that the Packers were done with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Murphy made it clear that he’s done talking about Aaron Rodgers.

“I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” Murphy said at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field on Monday, via Fox 11.

When Murphy last spoke about Rodgers, Murphy did little to hide the fact that the team is ready to move on. However, the Packers remain “unreasonable” (in the Jets’ view) regarding their expectations for a Rodgers trade.

As previously explained, there’s no imminent deadline to do a deal. The Packers are willing to wait until the draft. The Jets arguably should be willing to wait even longer.

Either way, the waiting game continues. But if you’re waiting for Murphy to talk some more, you’ll apparently be disappointed.

  2. So how much money will the Pack contribute to Rodgers’ salary for the jets to take him? Either that or they’ll have to send the Jets picks too.

  3. There is no way the Packers are going to pay $60M to Rodgers and create the biggest distraction possible for Love and the team. The Jets know this.

  5. The Jets can either make a playoff run, or not. Without Rogers they are at best a 500 team, well 8-9

  6. I think part of the Green Bay Packers waiting to do a deal with New York has little to do with compensation as has everything to do with not wanting to oblige Aaron in the least bit. Aaron’s arrogance and victim playing and media manipulation has me wondering why the Jets even want him. All this for what, a year of what? Media games? The dude is a jerk, and pushing forty. The Jets should reconsider.

  8. Jets have all the power here now after Murphy tried to hang a clown suit on Arodge publically. What’s his alternative to whatever the Jets want now? Have Rodgers smirking at Love behind his back from the sidelines all season? Cause you can totally see him doing that. It’ll have to be a release eventually if they won’t take the Jets offer.

  10. Both teams have leverage.

    The Packers know that the Jets need Rodgers, having passed on Carr and Garoppolo. In addition, the Jets have already signed Lazard which they only did to please Rodgers.

    The Jets have leverage on the Packers because the Packers want to move on from ROdgers and get the Love era going. It would kill them to have to pay Rodgers $60 Million to sit on the bench.

    Having said all that, I think that the Packers have a bit more leverage. They really could let Rodgers play in 2023. It’s not ideal for the Packers, but it would hurt them less than the Jets would be hurt if they don’t get Rodgers.

  11. GB doesn’t need a QB. If you want one of theirs, contact Gutey with your offer.

  12. Lamar to Green Bay, Ravens get Pack’s two picks + Jordan Love, Rodgers to NYJ, Green Bay gets NYJ first rounder + 3rd round pick next year. Everybody wins (except Zach Wilson)

  14. If you think about it, the Jets would be doing the Packers a favor by giving them any draft picks or assets and absorbing Rodgers’ contract and drama.

    Rodgers is not seen as an asset by the league at his age and salary. The fact that the Jets are the only interested team confirms it.

  15. In the olden times this is basically how every team worked. We fans found out about deals when they actually happened.

  17. The Jets hold all the cards. Watch Rodgers show up to all off season activities and the circus that would bring!

  18. Russell is grateful Lamar and Rodgers have pushed him off the front page.

  19. I think the Packers want Wilson as part of the deal, hoping to pick up his career in case Love falters.

  22. Everyone knows that the Packers are not going to do a darn thing until after June 1. If the Jets want him before then, they need to fork over some serious compensation. Otherwise, it’s just wait and read more breathless stories about who said what to whom about what.

    I’m sure they learned from the last guy. Tell Rodgers to stay home, or in Brazil, or whatever Amazonian tribe he chose to get high with.

  27. Lol wow haters hate. Pat Kerwin nailed it yesterday. Packers have all the leverage. Those of you thinking if Rodgers stays a packer means he’s the starter are mistaken. Love is the guy Packers are prepared to keep Rodgers and pay him. But barring injury he’s 2 nd string. They WILL NOT give Rodgers away. Jets want to mail this year in so be it. As for Lamar…there’s no collusion unless common sense means so. Oft injured running qb that’s a mediocre passer at best is not worth 2 first round picks and the money he wants. Even at 40, Rodgers is worth more.

  28. Mark Murphy to the press – nice try, lose my number.
    Murphy wishes he could control the narrative the way Rodgers does..

