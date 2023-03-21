Report: Eagles hire Eastern Michigan assistant Taver Johnson

Getty Images

The Eagles are hiring veteran secondary coach Taver Johnson, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.

Johnson spent last season as the safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Eastern Michigan.

He previously worked in the NFL with the Raiders from 2019-21. Johnson was assistant coach/defensive backs with the team in 2019-20 and offensive assistant/running backs in 2021.

He was special teams coordinator at Ohio State in 2018 and defensive coordinator at Temple (2017) and Miami University (2005).