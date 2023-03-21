Representative not certified by NFLPA has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2023, 11:12 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is free to speak with other teams. He currently isn’t. But someone on his behalf has.

Per multiple sources, a representative for Jackson has contacted more than one team in an effort to spark negotiations aimed at a possible offer sheet. The representative is not certified by the NFL Players Association.

As one source explained it, the person has said that Jackson does not want a fully-guaranteed contract. Some regard this as a possible exercise in semantics, with Jackson still wanting a very significant amount fully guaranteed — up to $200 million or more — with one more more non-guaranteed years on the back end.

Another source said that the representative is telling other teams that Lamar is ready to move on from the Ravens.

Obviously, the Ravens would have the ability to match any offer sheet signed by Jackson.

Last year, the NFL specifically instructed teams not to negotiate with representatives not certified by the NFLPA, when Saint Omni was allegedly contacting teams on behalf of then-Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

“Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Player Contracts may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA certified agent,” the August 2022 memo explained.

We’re told that the NFLPA is aware of the situation. It’s unclear whether the league was. It now is, if anyone at 345 Park Avenue (hello) is reading these words.

63 responses to “Representative not certified by NFLPA has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Lamar Jackson

  5. Does this really surprise anyone? It’s pretty clear Lamar isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

  6. of course the nflpa turned a blind eye to what lamar is trying to do with an uncertified agent, he is after all lamar jackson, the savior. this is becoming a soap opera, lets move on already. obviously he is not in as much demand as he thought and the ravens knew that. i think the biggest issue with a team signing lamar is they have to be willing to change the whole offense to suit his abilities or lack there of. changing an entire offense is not easy for the OC and not easy for the other members of the O, lets remember there are 10 other players on the field with lamar. Then add to that you probably have to get a different back up so you dont have to change the O when lamar inevitably gets hurt. he overplayed his hand, please just resign with the raven for the contract they offered last year and lets move on cause thats whats going to happen anyway, actually the ravens will sweeten the deal a little so lamar does not come out of this with hurt feeling and looking like a chump and the ravens come out smelling like a rose to the fans. then lamar can get ready to play 12 games and the ravens can get back to being mediocre for another 5 years.

  7. If Lamar insists on not having an agent represent him…the very least he can do is follow the guidelines.

    Perhaps he should ask for guidance from Laremy Tunsil???

  10. And people wonder why no team wants to touch this dude. Including the team that drafted him. He’s so dumb he hired a non-agent to be his agent.

  11. The NFL doesn’t have to do anything about this. Go ask the NFLPA what THEY are doing about this !!! Why is absolutely everything the responsibility of the NFL itself while neither the players, their agents, or the NFLPA have any responsibility whatsoever, for anything? Caveat Emptor should apply for Jackson here, if he gets a bad contract because HE chose a non-certified agent, then Jackson should own it.

  13. The Sh*t-Show continues…Lamar is so cheap he lost millions of dollars already and still losing more. A wise man once said: “Don’t step over a dollar to pick up a dime!!!”

  14. As a Raven fan, at this point, I really don’t care how it ends so long as it ends, soon!

  17. People can say whatever they want about collusion, or any of the myriad excuses given for why nobody is seriously looking at Lamar to be their QB, including the Ravens; but the real reason is very clear. The Jackson camp is conducting the most unprofessional attempt to get a big time contract in the history of free agency in pro sports.

  18. We all love our mommas, ain’t no denying that. Doesn’t mean they are all smart and know what’s best when it comes to negotiating multi million dollar contracts. If it is his Mom behind all his decision making, she is gonna cost him dearly.

  19. I wonder if Lamar and his mom are those “sovereign citizens.” I kind of feel bad for Lamar.

  21. Let’s not repeat the “but they have to change the offense “ card. Several teams have new coaches and new OC’s, so it’s not that hard. Just because a QB is mobile.

  22. First Roquan, then Tunsil, now Lamar. Could he broker three record setting contracts in one year? Saint Omni puts the omni in omnipresent.

  23. This is almost reminiscent of Bobby Humphrey torpedoing his career after one nice year with the Broncos in 1990. This is way worse, IMO, since I think a lot teams would like to have Lamar as their QB if they were just able to have a reasonable negotiation. It seems like his position is: “I’m better than Watson, he got 230M guaranteed, so if you aren’t starting there, I don’t want to hear it.”

  24. His Mom needs to do right by him and tell him to hire an agent, he’s digging a hole deeper and deeper for himself all because he wants to save 2%. When we’re young we all think our Mom is the greatest and can do anything for us but he’s a grown man and needs to realize he’s letting someone with ZERO experience negotiate a quarter of a million dollar deal!!!! I bet teams are turned off by the ignorance of it all, if he’s dumb enough to handle business like this do we want him leading our billion dollar team?? Not to mention he’s missed large chunks of the last couple seasons and his own team isn’t willing to cave to the demands of their MVP Quarterback?

  25. Yo Yo Yo can I speak to the GM this is Lester Jackson Lamar’s cousin can we talk about an offer for Lamar?

  26. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is free to speak with other teams. He currently isn’t.

    HUH???????

  27. Should he not have the right as a U.S. citizen to hire representation of any person he chooses and not one from a list provided by a corrupt union approved by the equally corrupt Roger Goodell?

  28. Lamar has not a clue and stubbornly follows tha advice of others who are not looking out for Lamar. His actions and style of play are not conducive to what he wants. The sooner he understands that reality the sooner he makes the best possible deal for himself while is value plummets.

  30. Let’s not forget this mess has been exacerbated by the NFLPA. It’s been reported that during negotiations with the ravens Lamar verbally agreed to a deal on multiple occasions only to take the deal back to the NFLPA and have them squash it and advise(tell) him not to sign it and ask for a fully guarenteed deal. Any further clownery that takes place is the responsibility of the NFLPA trying to manipulate how a team negotiated with their player.

  32. Lamar, his Mother or whomever it is are not qualified to negotiate a contract – I mean to listen to Jackson or his mother they both sound ignorant & uneducated. So hopefully if it’s someone else maybe they have a modicum of intelligence to speak in his behalf. At this point Lamar’s “representative” or lack of has already cost him money & only way out now IMHO – is to wait until after the draft or for a QB to get hurt in training camp somewhere and use that as leverage to sign.

  33. I think it’s hilarious this guy is out there acting as an agent for these guys and there’s not a single damn thing anyone can do about it. He’s not breaking any laws. The NFL has no jurisdiction over agents and the PA can’t stop him either because he’s not certified and doesn’t want to be, so they have no power over him. He’s kind of like Kramer, they can’t fire him because he doesn’t actually work there.

  34. Someone in Lamar’s family has to give him some real advice. He’s gotten as far as he can on his own, but he’s not a businessman, he’s an athlete. Time to hold his nose and hire a professional who understands and can communicate on a business level. Lamar wouldn’t take plays from some dude in the stands because that person can’t understand how plays are constructed or how to communicate them in a way he and his teammates would understand and could execute. Likewise, Lamar does not understand how to communicate with the team representatives or how to read or write or ammend a legal contract. He’s beaten the odds by betting on himself the whole way so far, but the Peter Principle is about to catch up with him if he’s not careful.

  35. Another hold up in Lamar not having any interest from teams is that most teams would need to also hire a Lamar interpreter for his other teammates so they can understand what plays he’s telling them in the huddle

  36. changing the O is a big deal even for a new HC of OC, how many have offenses designed for a running qb. He is not mobile, mahomes is mobile, russ used to be mobile, lamar is a running qb there is a big difference. the difference is that he cannot make the throws the others can or that most offenses need the qb to be able to make. so yes, the whole O would have to be changed if not totally, it would have to altered substantially. then you have the personnel issues that have to be taken into consideration. lamar is not the qb you can plug into just any offense, the ravens have built their entire O around him and hired a new OC who is going to tailor the O arounf him going forward, not many teams want to do that especially given his recent injury histor and lack of playoff success. it’s not like the ravens have been to the SB or even the championship round the past few years after tailoring the O around lamar!

  37. Don’t be naive.
    I don’t like Jackson, but this is COLLUSION plain and simple.

  38. The NFL capped Player Agent commissions at 3%. It’s hard to understand why he hasn’t hired one because of a 3% fee. This alone should make a teams GM to wonder about his decision making process.

  39. If Mr Jackson will not hire an agent just to save money, which is ridiculous, wouldn’t it be a brilliant move by a high profile agent, or heck any agent, to offer his services Pro Bono? If he gets Lamar a great deal, which shouldn’t be that difficult, his Q rating would skyrocket and I’m sure he would be a very sought after agent. Tweetie would blow up with the praise for the guy. I doubt other agents would dig that, but that would be just another benefit. I’m really surprised this hasn’t happened. My favorite agent is Mr Steinberg. I really wish he’d do this.

  40. This is an NFLPA problem, not an NFL problem. Anyone expect them to sanction a member of the union for the obvious infraction?

  41. I dont think this is about a guaranteed contract anymore but him being pissed at the Ravens and having made a decision he wants to play some place else. His problem as mentioned, the Ravens can match any deal and he stays their property. Thus, he is totally fubared

  42. LJ got his 3rd cousin from his mother’s side calling NFL teams now. From not finishing last 2 seasons to not showing up for Cinci playoff game to not having an agent- I can’t keep up with all these red flags. Time to move on, I hope Indy signs him and we get that #4 pick.

  43. It would be one thing if he were healthy and playing at his peak. But adding this nonsense to not finishing two straight seasons, having his best season 3-4 years ago, and LOL-ing at $133 million guaranteed, you’re asking teams to overlook an awful lot before they would even consider starting a conversation.

    Teams have infrastructures set up to work with players in standardized ways. Asking for special exceptions before you even start a conversation makes things tougher.

    With an agent, he’d probably already be two years into a big contract and the team would have a good four years to roster-build without any questions about QB salary.

  45. Jackson doesn’t want an agent, because he doesn’t want to hear the truth.
    No agent on this earth is going to get him a bigger contract than $150 mil, with a max of 3 years guaranteed and that’s still over paying for him, based on the last 2 years!

  47. Everybody likes to spend other people’s money. Why would, or should, any agent work for free? Lamar certainly isn’t. And furthermore, you want an agent to show players how NOT to pay agents? How often do YOU work for free in order to earn more work?

  49. Lamar Jackson, a perfect textbook example of how to NOT manage your professional football career off the field.

  50. An Agent representing an NF L player can charge up to 3%. It is beyond insane that Jackson is representing himself. He will lose a lot more than 3% if he negotiates himself.

    The Ravens should move on. Jackson is clearly demonstrating that he’s not very bright.

  51. Haha so dumb. Instead of a real agent, hw opts to have someone from his entourage make calls from a payphone in Baltimore.

  53. Thank back for a moment, what has Lamar done anytime recently to put himself in better position for a contract? The MVP season was a million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth, it doesn’t count.
    1) Missed the ends of the last 2 seasons, including last year’s playoffs, with a questionable injury. Quit on the team?
    2) Over the last 2 seasons he has 33 TDs and 20 INT. This is elite?
    3) Refused to negotiate with the team after repeated efforts and a very strong offer.
    4) Exhibited childish behavior on social media. This is the face of the team?
    5) Has uncertified Rep contacting teams.

    Lamar is looking more and more immature, undisciplined and egomaniacal. No wonder teams aren’t lining up to sign this guy, he’s managed to scare everyone off. I really wonder what the Ravens plan is here. Personally I’m thinking they hope someone signs him to a contract, they don’t match it and they walk away with two #1’s and one less headache.

  54. Lol it’s not collusion. The Raiders need a quarterback and ignored Lamar. Gee, I wonder why?

  55. As Florio pointed out a while back, Lamar and Josh Allen were both drafted the same year.
    Over the last 2 years, Jackson made a total of $24.77 million. Not chump change but Josh Allen received $66.2 million!!! The difference, other than $41 MILLION is that Josh Allen has an agent. So yeah, Lamar, you need an agent – one that is certified and can actually negotiate for you.

  57. Lamar has been on the top of his game about the same amount of time Cam was on top of HIS. Imagine Cam having gotten such a contract in 2017

  58. its becoming crystal clear that lamar THINKS hes smarter than everyone else. the truth is that he isnt.

  59. Should he not have the right as a U.S. citizen to hire representation of any person he chooses and not one from a list provided by a corrupt union approved by the equally corrupt Roger Goodell?

    ——————-

    He also has the right to find another job if he doesn’t like the rules agreed to by the NFL and the NFLPA. No one is forcing him to play football.

  61. The term “negotiate“ is at issue. It’s not really negotiating if he has someone reaching out and floating what he might expect. At least, that’s why it would be argued. That doesn’t mean I think he’s being smart more than I’m a fan of his in general.

  63. So the NFLPA is actively holding back Lamar Jackson because he (Jackson), has a non-certified agent? Where is the outrage against the UNION for blackballing their own client?

