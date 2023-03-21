Titans hire three assistant coaches

Getty Images

The Titans have added three assistant coaches to their staff, the club announced on Tuesday.

Matt Jones has been named Tennessee’s assistant offensive line coach, Tom Quinn is an assistant special teams coach, and Anthony Levine is an assistant special teams coach.

Jones comes to the Titans after four years at Tennessee-Martin, where he was the program’s run game coordinator, offensive line coach, and tight ends coach.

Quinn worked for the Giants from 2006-2021 and was the special teams coordinator for most of his tenure. He was also a special teams assistant coach.

Levine was a Ravens safety who contributed heavily to special teams from 2012-2021. He appeared in 146 games, starting five of them. In 2021, he played 85 percent of Baltimore’s special teams snaps with 31 defensive snaps.