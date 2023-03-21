Vikings cut Thomas Hennigan

Getty Images

The Vikings waived receiver Thomas Hennigan on Tuesday, the team announced.

He signed with Minnesota during training camp last summer but ended up landing on injured reserve.

Hennigan starred at Appalachian State, setting the school record for career catches (242). He ranks second in school history for receiving yards (3,124) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (23).

He set the FBS record of 65 games started and tied the school record of 66 games.

The Vikings do need depth at receiver after releasing Adam Thielen last week. He since has signed with the Panthers.

The Vikings also announced they signed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on Tuesday.