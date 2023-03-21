Vikings still haven’t officially introduced Marcus Davenport

Getty Images

Last week, the introductory press conference for new Vikings defensive end Marcus Davenport was scheduled, but it didn’t happen.

It still hasn’t happened.

On Friday afternoon, the team made it known that the contract was officially agreed to and done, and that it was just a matter of gathering final signatures. Through Monday, there was no announcement that the final signatures had been gathered.

If there’s an issue with the deal, it hasn’t been disclosed.

Davenport’s contract contains multiple factors that illustrate potential concerns regarding commitment and availability. Of the $13 million base package, Davenport, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, will be paid $10 million filly guaranteed at signing. He has to earn the other $3 million.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, the contract includes a $1 million payment tied to sufficient participation in the offseason program. It also hinges $2 million — $117,647 per game — to Davenport’s ability to participate in all 17 regular-season games.

Four voidable years on the back end make the cap hit considerably smaller, allowing for $6.8 million of his $8.5 million signing bonus to be pushed to 2023.

Still, it’s not officially done until it’s officially done. And while he’s listed on the Vikings’ online roster, the Vikings still have not yet declared it’s officially done. And Davenport still has not had his introductory press conference.