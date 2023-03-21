Vikings to re-sign Jonathan Bullard

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 21, 2023, 11:51 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Vikings have brought back one of their own in free agency.

Minnesota has agreed to terms to re-sign defensive end Jonathan Bullard, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bullard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings with seven starts in 2022. He recorded 23 tackles with five tackles for loss and a QB hit while playing a total of 27 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

A third-round pick in 2016, Bullard spent his first three seasons with the Bears. He has also played for the Cardinals, Seahawks, and Falcons.

In 82 games with 22 starts, Bullard has recorded 136 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and five passes defensed.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Vikings to re-sign Jonathan Bullard

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.