Will NFL investigate whether non-certified agents are representing players?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2023, 11:51 AM EDT
With news emerging of a non-certified representative contacting multiple teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, there’s an unresolved question regarding the new deal recently done by the Texans and tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Last year, the NFL specifically instructed teams not to negotiate with Saint Omni on behalf of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, at a time when Omni was allegedly contacting teams in an effort to instigate a trade. Omni has been linked in the past to Tunsil. And Omni personally announced the Tunsil deal, disclosing it to NFL Media.

Said Tunsil on Twitter of Saint Omni, “He was with me every step of the way!

We’ve sent three emails to the NFL asking whether the Texans will be investigated for possibly negotiating directly with Saint Omni. The NFL has not responded.

For most, it’s a non-issue. For the people who negotiate NFL contracts for a living, it’s a major concern. As one NFLPA-certified agent explained it, why are they paying annual fees, buying malpractice insurance, attending an annual meeting with the union, and otherwise complying with all NFLPA rules and regulations if there’s a simple way to circumvent the process?

Here’s how simple it is. Players create email addresses for trading proposals. And the non-certified agent then receives, reviews, and responds to the messages, pretending to be the player.

If the NFL is interested in ensuring that the relevant terms of the CBA are being respected, it shouldn’t be difficult to piece together the manner in which the negotiations occurred. It shouldn’t be difficult to explore the origins of specific emails. IP addresses, and whatnot.

It’s a rabbit hole that can be easily explored. The question is whether the NFL wants to explore it, either as to Tunsil, Jackson, or any other supposedly self-represented player who may secretly have representation.

  1. If you don’t know who Saint Omni is, go take a look on Reddit. The NFL will clamp down on this very soon.

  2. It is NOT the NFL’s job to investigate !!!! It IS the job of the NFLPA, for the love of God, will someone PLEASE make the NFLPA accountable for something !!! The NFLPA should be forced to do something simply because the NFLPA represents the players, who, in this case, are being represented by non-certified agents. This is NOT an NFL problem.

  4. I am not sure why WE would care. Or rather, why any media would ping the NFL on this.

    If you ARE going to report on this, can you explain why I should care? A rule is a rule is not compelling any more than I care about the voting for the academy awards.

  5. I don’t see how this is within the NFL’s jurisdiction. It’s an NFLPA issue because NFLPA is solely responsible for regulating agents.

  6. Lame is gaming the system just like he gamed the position of QB by being merely a running back in a QB Halloween costume.

  7. Fine the player a hefty fine and see how quickly this process ends. Also I thought RB Lamar said he would never get anyone to rep him. He has so badly miscalculated everything and if he had an agent would already have a $40M+ per season deal. Way to go RB Lamar *golf clap*

  8. Worth looking into it because of Tunsil. But Lamar simply isn’t smart enough to do what you infer. It’s not Saint Omni contacting teams on his behalf, it’s Saint Mommy.

  9. Isn’t this up to the player? If that player wants to risk a “non certified “ agent that is the players choice. They get second and third opinions from doctors so why not. Not an issue for the NFL. Players are grown men that attended major universities they should be able to make choices.

  10. Uber vs Taxi Livery’s. When a large bureaucracy is imposing unnecessary burdens on the folks providing a service, in the words of Jurassic Park… the folks will find a way.

  11. Big companies LOVE deregulation…right up until the moment someone finds a workaround to THEIR policies. Then all of a sudden, it’s: “these rules are in place to protect everyone.”

    Well which is it?

  12. If it happens as described in the article, the teams have plausible deniability. Seems like the NFLPA should be warning players about it.

  13. At some point you have to wonder why the NFLPA even exists.
    They do an awful job representing the players during collective bargaining and now can’t even do a basic function like this.
    It’s not even that they make money for themselves while doing nothing, it’s that their inaction and incompetence actually hurts the players.

  14. sounds alot like me hiring the neighbors kid to cut my grass instead of some overpriced “landscaping company” this is probably just the agents being pissed they arent getting a cut of that cash.

