49ers agree to terms on one-year deal with Austin Bryant

Getty Images

The 49ers are signing free agent defensive end Austin Bryant to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. He visited with the team Wednesday.

Bryant, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft, spent his first four seasons with the Lions. His most productive year was 2021 when he recorded 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in 14 games with five starts.

Bryant, 26, has totaled 65 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 11 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 33 game appearances with six starts.

He appeared in nine games in 2022, playing 208 defensive snaps and 46 on special teams.

Bryant joins former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and former Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell as new additions to the 49ers’ defensive line. Defensive ends Samson Ebukam (Colts), Charles Omenihu (Chiefs) and Jordan Willis (Raiders) signed elsewhere as did defensive tackles Maurice Hurst (Browns) and Hassan Ridgeway (Texans).