D’Ernest Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Jaguars

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 22, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
The Jaguars are adding some depth to their offensive backfield.

D'Ernest Johnson has agreed to sign a one-year deal with Jacksonville, according to multiple reports.

Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the Browns. He’s been behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for most of his time with Cleveland, which limited his playing time — particularly in 2022.

But he was ready when called upon in 2021. He had 146 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown in a Week Seven victory over the Broncos. He also rushed for 99 yards in a start against the Patriots and 123 yards in the Week 18 win over Cincinnati.

While Johnson appeared in 15 games in 2022, he had just four carries for 17 yards. He was a heavy contributor on special teams, though, playing 200 snaps on the unit.

In all, Johnson has picked up 738 yards with three touchdowns on 141 carries along with 31 catches for 229 yards. He’s also averaged 24.8 yards on 26 kick returns.

  3. Nice pickup by the Jags. Johnson will be a quality back up tailback and a strong, special-teams contributor.

  5. Dude should get more touches in Jax behind Etienne. He doesn’t have much wear and tear so he could see a lot of carries as he ages.

  8. Wait, this guy has rushed for a higher career yards-per-carry than any running back did last year other than Kahlil Herbert and J K Dobbins. In a not-insignificant number of carries. Fumbled once in 141 carries. Nice numbers on special teams.

    What’s wrong here. He’s still young, doesn’t seem to have an injury problem. Is it that he can’t block or something? Annoys everyone in the locker room? His not having played more steadily doesn’t add up.

    Is this another Jags steal?

  9. Halleluiah! This Dude needs a shot. He showed he can carry the rock but he was languishing on the Browns bench.

  11. I’m a Browns fan and I really like Johnson. He runs hard and has plenty of ability. I’m sorry to see him go. Personally, I think we should’ve let Hunt go and give that role to Johnson.

    Best of luck to him – he deserves to play.

  12. Hope he gets a shot at more touches. He is an electric runner, has a cool story, and a great attitude.

