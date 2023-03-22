Germain Ifedi re-signs with Falcons

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi is back with the Falcons for another year.

Ifedi signed a one-year deal with the Falcons today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s the second straight offseason that Ifedi has signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. Before arriving in Atlanta he played two seasons in Chicago, and he was a 2016 first-round pick in Seattle.

Last season Ifedi played in all 17 games, but he played sparingly, getting only eight snaps on offense and 72 snaps on special teams. But despite his sparse playing time, the Falcons like the depth Ifedi provides, and now they’ll keep him for another year.