Here’s a look at Father of Mine, before you possibly waste $4.99 on it

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
Anthony Zych

I’ve been making time over the past few days to proofread the final, official text of Father of Mine. And, frankly, I’ve been flipping back and forth between “this isn’t bad” to “this sucks butt,” regularly and repeatedly.

It’s too late to turn the ship around, given that plenty of you have pre-ordered it. (Thank you for that.) So in the event that this whole experience will be nothing other than a slow march through a field full of shit, well, I guess I’ll scrub my boots with a brush when I get to the other side.

For those of you who are considering pre-ordering Father of Mine now or buying it when it’s released on April 25, it’s only fair to give you a glimpse of what you’ll be getting. So I posted Chapter One for your perusal. If it makes you want to turn the page and keep going, it’s only $4.99. If it’s not for you, hey, at least you found out before wasting $4.99 on something other than the stuff you typically waste $4.99 on.

Thanks for wasting your time on reading this blurb. I started messing around with fiction three years ago as a hobby, the same way I started messing around with writing about football nearly 23 years ago as a hobby. I can either let the fruits of this latest hobby float in the cloud or I can give people who read (and hopefully enjoy) our stuff about football a chance to read (and hopefully enjoy) something similar, but different.

11 responses to "Here's a look at Father of Mine, before you possibly waste $4.99 on it

  4. Too late! I already wasted $4.99 on it after reading your first post about it.

    The chapter doesn’t make me regret it – rather, it makes me want to turn the page and find out what happens next. Looking forward to it. Cheers!

  8. The first chapter is great, Mike. I’ll be ordering soon. Thank you for sharing. You are an incredibly talented writer. I don’t have the slightest clue how you find time to do all of the stuff that you do.

  9. I appreciate your writing, just please keep the political leanings to yourself because we have enough of it already.

  Reno Hightower says:
    March 21, 2023 at 11:18 am
    I appreciate your writing, just please keep the political leanings to yourself because we have enough of it already.

    ———————

    As you’re probably aware no one is forcing you to visit this site. He’s rarely political at all but if you disagree with his views and they’re that upsetting to you you can always get your football news elsewhere.

  11. who should narrate the audiobook? i think you should! like do character voices and everything!

