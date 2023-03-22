In praising Steve Belichick, Devin McCourty speaks an unintended truth about NFL nepotism

Now retired, former defensive back Devin McCourty has removed the Stepford Patriot chip and begun speaking truth about his time in New England. In one specific story that he shared in an appearance on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Devin McCourty ostensibly praised Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick. In so doing, however, McCourty shed plenty of light on the realities of it’s-not-what-you-know-it’s-who-you’re-related-to life in the NFL.

“The one thing that I’ve loved about Steve is his honesty,” McCourty said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I remember Steve takes over [after] Pat Graham left, [Brian Flores] is moving to linebackers coach, and Steve said Bill tells him two weeks before the offseason program starts that he’s going to be the safeties coach.

“Now he’s walking in the room, it’s me, Pat Chung, Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner. We’ve got all these veterans — I’m older than Steve, Pat’s older than Steve, he played with Duron [at Rutgers] and he’s probably the same age as Nate — and he walks in and goes, ‘Yo, I’m going to be honest with y’all. I don’t know what the eff I’m doing right now. My dad told me two weeks ago that I was even going to have this job.’ And now I’m just sitting here like, ‘I don’t know, what’s next?’ And that first year, we all just worked together.

“So now when I look at him, I think his growth has come because of the honesty, not coming in saying, ‘My dad is Bill Belichick. I was born to coach. I’m going to do this.’ No, he came in and was like, I’m going to learn from some veterans that l’ve got in this room, take advantage of that opportunity that I get, and I’m going to grow as a coach.”

What McCourty is missing is the fact that Steve Belichick only got the chance to coach safeties despite not knowing ‘what the eff I’m doing right now’ because his dad is Bill Belichick.

Surely, there were plenty of more qualified candidates who would have known “what the eff I’m doing right now.” But they didn’t get the opportunity to do the job, because the son of the head coach did.

  1. This is half or more of the NFL, and you could do this with virtually every team. Even better than being a coach’s son is to be a coach’s son AND Aaron Rodgers’ friend.

  2. What but I thought NFL teams only cared about winning and only hire the most qualified candidates who just happen to be white 90% of the time. I’m shocked.

  3. Don’t know about the rest of you but that’s almost standard practice where I work

  4. Ya. Not that happens everywhere. That’s why there’s a name for it.

  6. Exactly – BB surrounds himself with his kids and yes-men. Known fact. Not saying they dont work hard but they are preferred over others. Just look at MattyP and Cam A

  7. It’s literally like that in every field of work. Lawyers do it as well so don’t act like it only happens in the NFL.

  10. And I am sure there was more pressure and expectation put on him than anyone else they would have put in that role.

    And let’s not act like Safeties Coach is at the top of the chain either.

    Bit of a reach here, especially with NE mostly fielding top 10 Da.

    NE spent over 10 years fielding a top 10 D and fell to 11th overall last year because of such a poor offense.

    I mean, I could see if the coaching was poor and BB was juat givinf his kid jobs he didn’t do well with or grow into.

  12. It is a great honor to work with your children. People spend their lives building businesses that they can pass on to their children. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it.

  13. It’s not about what you know but who you know. Happens in just about every line of work.

  14. Nepotism is rampant everywhere. That’s the latest go to term, “Nepo-Baby”. Look at Hollywood. The overwhelming majority of todays younger stars, their parents were stars. In Hollywood it doesn’t pay to go to acting school and put in the hard work, all that matters is who is your mommy and daddy. Nepotism in the NFL and all sports is unfortunately very common.

  15. Bill was probably trying to figure out if his son had what it takes to be a leader & a coach…. Baptism by fire, & Fake it till ya make it…. Pretty much happens everywhere

  16. Steve Belichick fooled all of you. He knew what the F he was doing when he was 14 years old. He walked in that room and said what he said so that he could take control of the room, and he did. He used reverse psychology. Believe me, guys like Steve Belichick and Kyle Shanahan know ten times more about coaching than 95% or more of all other coaches. There are also plenty of well deserving coaches around the country that will never get an opportunity to coach in the NFL because they don’t have the same connections that a Belichick or a Shanahan have. The only think your connections can get you is an opportunity. If you suck, you’ll be gone quickly. The guys that hang around know what they’re doing. Plus, guys like Bill Belichick and Mike Shanahan are going to make sure their sons are better than everyone else, or they wouldn’t bring them aboard.

  17. To me this is way worse than the Jeff Saturday experiment. At least he had nfl experience.

  18. You’re discounting the value of being to trust an assistant coach and the fact that Bill could demand whatever he wanted from his son. Those 2 things are invaluable. Your partner, Simm, was given a lot of rope at UT because of his pedigree while many through Major was better. Bottom line is if a head coach is going to be graded on how his team performs and if his job is on the line based on wins and losses then let them hire who they want. I’ve seen plenty of “qualified” coaches crap the bed. If Bills son screwed it’s up then Bill would fix it.

