Jake Bailey says his grievance with the Patriots over his suspension has been resolved

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2023, 9:20 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots
Getty Images

Late last season, the Patriots suspended punter Jake Bailey after a dispute about whether Bailey was ready to return to the field after an injury. That dispute became particularly contentious because Bailey had $2.115 million in guaranteed salary for 2023, and a suspension can void a player’s guarantees. Bailey filed a grievance to contest the suspension.

The result of that grievance has not been made public, but Bailey indicated today that it has been resolved to his satisfaction.

Bailey was released by the Patriots this month and signed with the Dolphins, and Bailey told reporters in Miami today that the grievance is over. Bailey declined to divulge any details of the grievance process, but he said there are no hard feelings and that he will not view playing against the Patriots as any different than playing against any other team.

Bailey was a Pro Bowler in 2020 but has struggled since then and was in the midst of his worst season when he was suspended at the end of 2022. He’ll now try to get back on track in a new setting.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jake Bailey says his grievance with the Patriots over his suspension has been resolved

  2. the dude got his money and then quit on his team with a dubious injury

    good luck dolphins you own him now

  3. 2020 first team All-Pro Kicker = Jason Sanders
    2020 first team All-Pro Punter = Jake Baikey.

    Thanks Palpatine.

  4. 6ringsnewengland says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:47 am
    the dude got his money and then quit on his team with a dubious injury

    good luck dolphins you own him now

    76Rate This

    —————–

    I’ve never seen anything like it in 40+ years of watching the NFL.

    BB needing to fire lazy Millennials or now Gen Z with this false sense of entitlement in the workplace is not going to stop, which is how it should be. All players, even the punter, needs to be held accountable.

    How he hurt his back and was out for that long is almost not believable considering your whole job is about being limber and being available to punt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.