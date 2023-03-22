Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley might be wise to accept franchise tenders

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

In a text discussion with the PFT staff regarding our recent item about Austin Ekeler‘s valid (but ultimately futile) complaints regarding the running back market, MDS made an observation that I saw fit to steal.

The three running backs currently operating under the franchise tag might be wise to accept their tenders.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, and Giants running back Saquon Barkley each have one-year, $10.1 million offers. They become fully guaranteed if/when accepted.

Until they’re accepted, they can be rescinded, making the player a free agent.

If Jacobs and/or Pollard and/or Barkley suddenly become free agents, what would happen? When the top of the 2023 free-agent market at the position is $$6.25 million per year, would someone offer $10 million or more?

What if the Cowboys decide to cut the cord on Pollard and trade for Derrick Henry? He’s due to make $10.5 million this year. (That said, he’s likely looking for a new deal.)

For all three of these players — Jacobs, Pollard, and Barkley — it makes sense to seriously consider taking the bird in the hand. Unless and until they do, any of them could end up foraging for roughly half a bird in the bush.

5 responses to “Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley might be wise to accept franchise tenders

  1. Saquon wishing he had taken the Giants offer for 3 and 36. Don’t know if it was ego or bad advice from his agent, but he’s not seeing that again.

  2. RBs are in for a rude awakening. Their careers are short and only the truly elite are difference makers. Heck, even the elite are not sure things for long. Ask any fantasy football player. RBs should see their pay decrease as GMs get wise to the fact that it’s an easy spot to save on salary.

    Stud WR + Average RB > Average WR + Stud RB

  3. I don’t even know who the Chiefs primary running back is, and I actually went to the Super Bowl. Who was the Rams primary back last year? I don’t recall either. And so forth.

  5. mcdeez22 says:
    March 22, 2023 at 8:43 pm
    Sure, fantasy football players are much more ahead of trends than professional football GMs.

