JuJu Smith-Schuster: I won’t pay $100K it would cost to get No. 9 jersey from Mathew Judon

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t know what number he’ll wear in New England, but it won’t be the No. 9 jersey he wore in Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster noted that Matthew Judon currently wears No. 9, and the NFL has a rule that requires players who change numbers to buy all the unsold jerseys that have already been printed with their names and numbers. So Judon would be required to buy every No. 9 JUDON jersey currently on the market for the NFL to let him change to a different number, and Smith-Schuster would have to reimburse Judon for that plus pay him whatever amount Judon wanted for the number. Smith-Schuster says that will be too much for him to pay.

“When you’re on the same team and you have the same number and if you change it, you have to pay the fee for the rest of that jersey and then whatever new number you get, you’ve got to pay the inventory for that,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Kansas City-Star. “And that’s a whole process. He’s probably going to have to ask for 100k, which I’m definitely not going to do.”

Smith-Schuster wore No. 19 when he played for the Steelers, and that number is available in New England, so it seems likely that’s what he’ll wear as a Patriot.

20 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster: I won’t pay $100K it would cost to get No. 9 jersey from Mathew Judon

  2. New team, new start, seems like good time for new number….. just not 17!!!!

  4. He’s got bigger worries, like going from Mahomes to Jones. Talk about penthouse to outhouse.

  5. Judon has proven himself and is a leader on the team. You have proven nothing JuJu and you will get whatever number BB assigns you and you will be happy with it

  8. Tik Tok Boy will have to be content w/ #19, his number in Pitt. That should match up w/ the # of catches he’ll get from Macaroni Arm Jones next yr.

  10. Geesh, I feel that 1 jersey is expensive. Imagine having to buy the entire stock!

    Listen up JuJu the grand Dragon has spoken. Told you Homers JUJu was all about the money.

  14. If anyone ever thought the NFL wasn’t all about the money this should change their minds.

  16. Who cares about what number you wear. If I buy a jersey I put my name on the back as half these guys aren’t there that long anyways.

  17. Sheesh, the guy was asked if he’d wear the same number in NE as he did in KC. He responded with a no, and why he wouldn’t. People are going after him like he’s being a problem. He should be praised for breaking with the current mold of athletes who think wearing a particular number is a Really Big Deal and who are willing to *waste* large sums of money to maintain their off-the-field brand identity.

  18. The number on your back is arbitrary (or should be)

    Should care more about respecting the name on the back and logo on the front

  19. Brand new team and his biggest concern is how his outfit will look. Another 7-10 season on the horizon!

