Mecole Hardman to sign with Jets

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 22, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT
Assuming a high-profile trade gets done sooner than later, receiver Mecole Hardman is set to go from one great quarterback to another.

Hardman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Hardman spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs. He had displayed strong durability through his first three seasons, but injuries limited him to just eight games in 2022. He caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns and took four carries for 31 yards with two TDs.

The 2021 season was Hardman’s most productive, as he caught 59 passes for 693 yards with two touchdowns.

Hardman has also returned punts and kicks. He’s averaged 9.0 yards per punt return and 23.8 yards per kick return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Hardman’s contract is worth up to $6.5 million.

With the Jets adding Hardman and Allen Lazard, receiver Corey Davis’ time with New York could be coming to an end. The Jets would gain $10.5 million in cap space by releasing Davis.

  2. If he thinks he’ll be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, he’ll be sorely disappointed. Rodgers won’t be going to the Jets because the Jets refuse to give up anything more than a bag of used helmets and a book-of-the-month subscription for him.

  4. gonna be funny when all these top wr’s are cathing passes from zac wilson

  5. Satan says:
    March 22, 2023 at 2:59 pm
    …Rodgers won’t be going to the Jets because the Jets refuse to give up anything more than a bag of used helmets and a book-of-the-month subscription for him.

    If that is true that would be the best decision the Jets organization has made in years regarding QBs.

  6. So we add Alan Lazard – known for dropping passes, for Corey Davis… known for dropping passes, and we add Hardman because we are probably sending Elijah to the Packers…

    In Joe we trust, I suppose.

  7. Rodgers never really had a speedy guy before. If Cobb can thrive with Rodgers I’m sure Hardman will too

  9. Never developed the WR skills KC had hoped for and also became injury prone over the last 2 years. Good punt returner and good at Jet sweeps, but those are what got him hurt too. That explains the 1 year deal but if he can stay healthy he could get paid in 2024.

  11. Hardman was absolutely dominant with Mahomes as his QB. Oh wait… Another team paying for “video game skills” when the game is actually played on the field.

  12. Maybe they find middle ground in Elijah Moore as the piece to complete the Rodgers deal..

  13. Joe Douglas is happy to hold the line…and this Jets fan is good with that. Has never overpaid for a player.

  14. I liked Hardman when he was with the Chiefs, just not sure he fit in. Drafted as safety net when Tyreek Hill’s domestic abuse claims were first being made, he just never really seemed to be on the same page as Patrick Mahomes. He does run a nice jet sweep and has speed. I hope he heals quickly from his off-season surgery and enjoys his time in NY.

  15. Frees up the Jets to deal Moore or Davis to the Packers in the Rodger’s deal. Green Bay really needs additional WR’s so good opportunity for NY to sweeten the deal cheaply. Works for both teams.

  16. The Jets will get picks from the Packers for taking on Rodgers’ bloated contract. That or they can keep him and eat $100,000,000 of their cap over the next 2 years.

  18. Trading Elijah Moore as part of the package also frees up #8 for the Jets, which was Rodgers’ number at Cal.

  20. Hardman is a decent player. He never quite clicked with Patrick Mahomes. He played pretty well in KC. We wish him the best of luck in New York.

  22. the fact that they have now signed Lazard and hardman clearly leads me to believe either Elijah Moore, Mims or Cory Davis is going to the pack as part of the trade compensation. How many receivers can they keep?

  23. I don’t think he was ever going to replace Tyreek but Mecole was having a pretty decent season up until his injury…then it seemed he was always like a week out from returning, hated that he missed out nearly all the play-offs and Super Bowl….He is fast and can stretch the field at times. Decent returner and good on sweeps…if he can get and stay healthy and someone can get him the ball, the Jets may have something with him….Hate to lose that speed in KC.

  25. Rodgers never really had a speedy guy before. If Cobb can thrive with Rodgers I’m sure Hardman will too
    ==========

    If Rodgers is traded, I think we’re going to miss out on something pretty special. Watson looks dangerous. Raw, but the gamebreaking potential was on full display late in the year.

    Jordy Nelson had great speed also.

  26. iliketurtles says:
    March 22, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    Rodgers never really had a speedy guy before.
    ________

    Are you serious? 🤔
    Rodgers had MVS and his 4.37 speed for four seasons.
    He also had Christian Watson’s 4.36 last year.
    Wow……

  28. ladyjet says:
    March 22, 2023 at 3:15 pm

    Joe Douglas is happy to hold the line…and this Jets fan is good with that. Has never overpaid for a player.
    ___________

    Well, if you don’t count the 2nd overall pick for Zach Wilson, I guess…..🤣

  29. Vasteelerfan says:
    March 22, 2023 at 3:31 pm
    Hope the Pat’s homers enjoy last place and another losing season….LOL

    Another losing season? You mean the first losing season after 20 plus years of winning, and 9 trips to the Superbowl with 6 wins? Yea ok I guess so…Smh

