Patriots bring back Jalen Mills

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2023, 11:02 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Days after cutting cornerback Jalen Mills, the Patriots are bringing him back.

The Patriots and Mills agreed to a one-year contract this morning, according to multiple reports.

A 2016 seventh-round pick of the Eagles, Mills played five years in Philadelphia before playing the last two years in New England. Mills has played in 26 games the last two seasons and started all of them.

When the Patriots cut him, Mills had two years remaining on his four-year, $24 million contract. The Patriots didn’t want to pay the remainder of that contract, but now they’ve come to terms on a deal both sides can agree on.

5 responses to “Patriots bring back Jalen Mills

  4. Love Jalen Mills, but the dude never met a double move he didn’t bite on. And his finger wagging game is second to none!

  5. Basically, a contract restructure that let him test the market. The Patriots are unique in letting guys test the market and often bring them back.

    They risk losing players but it cuts through the bs.

    It also may have been impacted by the Bengals signing the Rams safety the Patriots wanted to sign and the lack of a deep CB bench.

