Raiders sign Austin Hooper

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Austin Hooper is heading to Las Vegas.

Hooper signed a one-year contract with the Raiders today.

The 28-year-old Hooper originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2016. He played four years in Atlanta, two in Cleveland and then played last year in Tennessee. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Hooper is the second tight end the Raiders have signed this week, following the signing of O.J. Howard. They’ve needed to bolster the position since trading tight end Darren Waller to the Giants.

Hooper was No. 56 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.